Meridian man pleads guilty to armed robberies

Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of...
Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

Court documents state Byrd committed four armed robberies of businesses across Mississippi, between April 20, 2022, and May 15, 2022. Byrd was originally charged with armed robberies of the Hwy. 11 Shell and Tobacco Haven in Meridian, as well as holdups at the Hwy. 35 Shell in Forest, Miss., and Sprint Mart in Clinton, Miss.

Investigations also confirmed Byrd was a convicted felon, with a previous record for possession of methamphetamine and residential burglary, and prohibited for possessing a gun.

Byrd is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Meridian Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Newton County Sherriff’s Department and the ATF investigated the charges against Byrd. This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

