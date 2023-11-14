Much needed rain falls upon us for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Rain is expected today, through the morning and early part of the afternoon rain will stay to the south. The Gulf moisture will build in moving further inland throughout the day. Widespread rain will move in later this afternoon, evening and night. Highs are in the low 60s with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Winds are also gusty through the day reaching over 15mph. Gusty will only increase for Wednesday with wind gust up to 25mph. Rain will also continue into early Wednesday morning. Nearing 8am Wed. showers will become more scattered and rain will slack off through the day. Plenty of moisture and cloudy skies will remain keeping us in the chance for some stray showers. Rainfall totals are between 1-2″ by Wednesday night. Keep your rain gear handy, stay safe and dry! Have a terrific day.

