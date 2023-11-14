Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State removes head football coach
A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.
Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified

Latest News

“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
“ I have 7 million brothers and sisters in Israel:” thousands rally in March for Israel
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2023
Crews from Atmos Energy are working to repair the leak on 8th Street near 45th Avenue.
Gas leak being repaired in Meridian