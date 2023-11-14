Salvation Army to kickoff Red Kettle Campaign Friday

The Salvation Army is inviting the community to join the kick-off of its Red Kettle Campaign...
The Salvation Army is inviting the community to join the kick-off of its Red Kettle Campaign Friday at 11 a.m. at Uptown Meridian.(WHSV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is inviting the community to join the kick-off of its Red Kettle Campaign Friday. The most significant fundraiser for the organization officially begins Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Uptown Meridian.

The festivities will be co-hosted by Miss Volunteer America Hannah Perrigin with special music by Alana Sparrow Broughton.

“We are committed to helping our community overcome crisis and need in every season. All donations support local programs and services to our neighbors when they need it most,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, commanding officer of The Salvation Army.

Convenient giving options are available. All Red Kettles feature QR codes, enabling shoppers to make quick and secure donations with their phones. Kettles are enabled for credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo. Online giving may be completed here.

Businesses, individuals and groups may host online Red Kettle fundraisers by choosing the ‘fundraising’ option at meridianemptystocking.org

Guests will also have the opportunity to adopt an Angel Tree recipient, providing gifts and clothing to children, seniors, and families who would otherwise go without. Last year, The Salvation Army provided gifts and essentials to over 600 children and seniors in need.

“Please join us as we still have many Christmas angels that need adopting,” said Fisher. “Because only together can we ensure every child and senior gets to experience the joy and miracle of Christmas.”

Salvation Army Angel Trees can be found at all Citizens National Bank locations, Walmart and Uptown Meridian mall. Gifts may be purchased from the comfort of your home through https://www.walmart.com/sparkgood. for more information, visit The Salvation Army at 1115 25th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301, email meridianms@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 601-483-6156.

Visit salvationarmymeridian.org, email roy.fisher@uss.salvationarmy.org, or call 470-727-1007 to donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond. To volunteer, visit registertoring.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cayson McClung, 10

Boy shot trying to protect mother from her boyfriend has successful skin graft surgery, family says

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kate Norum and Aria Pons
Cayson McClung was treated at UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham .

Politics

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., questions Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti during a Senate Armed...

Senate panel takes a step toward ending Sen. Tuberville’s blockade of military nominations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Senate Democrats have moved to temporarily change Senate rules and confirm hundreds of military nominees.

Arrests

Daily Docket

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2023

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2021

Local

Crews from Atmos Energy are working to repair the leak on 8th Street near 45th Avenue.

Gas leak being repaired in Meridian

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Traffic was being diverted on 8th Street east and west of 45th Avenue.

News

-

Bridge on CR 8 to close for replacement in Jasper Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDAM Staff
MDOT will be replacing the bridge on County Road 8 just east of Mississippi Highway 15 in Stringer.

Latest News

Local

Coats for Kids

WTOK’s Coats for Kids Campaign Returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Hall
You can donate at WTOK and Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union

Arrests

Daily Docket

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 14, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 14, 2023

State

WATCH LIVE: High Court arguments underway in Willie Cory Godbolt death penalty case

WATCH LIVE: High Court arguments underway in Willie Cory Godbolt death penalty case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Godbolt was found guilty in 2020 in connection with the shooting deaths of eight people.

State

Is my county still under a burn ban? Governor lifts statewide ban, leaves county bans in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
About 30 county burn bans remain in place.

Crime

Williams is facing federal gun charges for allegedly giving weapons to a convicted felon.

Mississippi police officer indicted on federal gun charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
The former officer faces up to 15 years in prison on each charge.