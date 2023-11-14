Waynesboro man charged with secretly photographing for lewd purpose

Joseph Robin, 40, of Waynesboro.
Joseph Robin, 40, of Waynesboro.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man accused of photographing a woman without her knowledge was arrested over the weekend.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, 40-year-old Joseph Robin was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Calhoun community without incident.

Robin was charged with one count of secretly photographing for lewd purpose and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

On Sunday, Robin was given a $25,000 bond by Judge Travis Haynes. Robin waived his right to a first appearance, and the judge ordered him to have no contact with the woman.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Robin was still listed on the online inmate roster on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department website.

The police department said the incident was reported on Nov. 9.

Robin is accused of using a cell phone to record images of an adult woman without her knowledge, according to the police department. Robin and the woman reportedly knew each other, and the alleged incident happened at a private residence.

The police department said the incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

