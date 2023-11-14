WTOK’s Coats for Kids Campaign Returns

Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK’s Coats for Kids Campaign has kicked off and will run throughout the holiday season and beyond.

You can help kids and adults in our community stay warm by donating new or gently used coats at our WTOK studio or our longtime partner, Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.

“Our members are some of the most giving members around,” said Just Branstetter, President & CEO with Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union. “We always get a ton of coats in, new and used. We love calling the Wesley House to come pick them up this time of year. I think WTOK has been a very good partner of course. We always look forward to it.”

Coats for Kids will continue throughout the winter months and the coats will be distributed by the Wesley House.

