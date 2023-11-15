City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:25 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 3:53 PM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 69th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:30 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:21 PM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.

At 9:34 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 24th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.