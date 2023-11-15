City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharge
Jeremy Killens1982Disorderly Conduct
Resisting Arrest
Zacarrius R. Clark1998Petit Larceny
Thomas D. Earnest1989DUI
Zaragoza G. Rivera2003DUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:25 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:53 PM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of 69th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:30 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:21 PM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 9:34 AM on November 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 24th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot off 24th Street in Meridian Tuesday morning.
MPD investigates shooting death
Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of...
Meridian man pleads guilty to armed robberies
Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Brooke Sibley
Newton County appoints new superintendent for next school year
Reginald Franklin, 53, of Meridian, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of a...
Franklin sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 15, 2023
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Jaylen Burns
‘It’s a botched investigation’: Family of JSU shooting victim speaks out
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 14, 2023