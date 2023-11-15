Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice

FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players.(gpflman via canva |File image)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A high school football coach in Georgia has been relieved of his duties after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players following practice.

WTOC reports that Isaac Ferrell remains a school employee, but he is no longer the head coach for Tattnall County High School.

An online video from Oct. 24 gained plenty of attention, claiming to show 20 players being baptized after practice at the invitation of Ferrell. The post has since been viewed more than a thousand times while gaining hundreds of reactions and comments.

However, not all of the feedback has been positive.

On Nov. 6, the Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a complaint that the baptisms were inappropriate for a public school function.

According to Tattnall County Superintendent Kristen Waters, Ferrell was removed from his coaching position due to an incident that happened on Nov. 3 after a football game and not because of the baptisms.

But there is an ongoing investigation into the baptisms, and Waters said she cannot comment on what exactly happened on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot off 24th Street in Meridian Tuesday morning.
MPD investigates shooting death
Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of...
Meridian man pleads guilty to armed robberies
Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Brooke Sibley
Newton County appoints new superintendent for next school year
Reginald Franklin, 53, of Meridian, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of a...
Franklin sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

Latest News

Teachers at Clarkdale Elementary enjoyed a bit of a celebratory spa day.
Lauderdale County Schools Celebrate A Rating
In this image from video provided by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches from Boca Chica,...
SpaceX will try again to launch its mega rocket into orbit after first attempt ended in an explosion
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
A log truck wreck in Neshoba County claimed the life of the driver Wednesday morning.
Log truck crash claims life in Neshoba County