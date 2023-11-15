Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old who is missing.

The Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for Stormy Langley after a family member became concerned for her welfare. Langley lives on Church Drive off of Lower Myrick Road in Jones County.

Anyone with information on Langley’s whereabouts may call the JCSD at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

