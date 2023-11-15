Lauderdale County Schools Celebrate A Rating

Teachers at Clarkdale Elementary enjoyed a bit of a celebratory spa day.(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Teachers at Clarkdale Elementary enjoyed a bit of a celebratory spa day.

The school was recently recognized for it’s A Rating for the 2022-2023 school year.

As part of the A Day Celebration, the school treated the ladies to manicures and lunch.

MCC Cosmetology students were happy to pamper the hardworking teachers.

Clarkdale Elementary’s Assistant principal said the day was well deserved.

“We love celebrating our teachers here at Clarkdale, but today especially because this is a day celebration from our a rating last year. We wanted to pamper our teachers a little bit, so we brought in the cosmetology students from MCC and got manicures and nails polished and lunch today from Olive Garden, “ said Emily Lee, Assistant Principal. “They are the hardest working people that I know, and they deserve to be celebrated every single day not just today.”

Nine of the eleven Lauderdale County Schools achieved an A Rating this past year.

