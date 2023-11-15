Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency urge community to winterize your home

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the temperatures begin to drop, the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency wants to remind homeowners to prepare their homes for the winter months.

The agency said the time is now to winterize your homes before the weather gets extremely cold outside.

LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said its several things you can do to prepare for the colder months but stresses these four tasks.

“Remember that the four P’s: pipes, people, plants, and pets. Make sure all your exposed pipes are wrapped. Take your plants, have a place to bring those in. Check on your pets. I mean remember these pets need to stay warm too. I mean get them a bale of hay somewhere warm to get, also, people. Everyone you know a lot of us have those elderly neighbors and those friends that live down the road, you may assume that they may not have heat. Reach out, it’s that time of the year for everybody to love everybody. Reach out, help them,” said Chatham.

Since it’s getting closer to the holidays, people will be decorating their houses so he also urges the public to not overload powerstrips and to not leave candles unintended lit.

