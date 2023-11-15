Mary L. Turner Griffith Obituary

Mary L. Turner Griffith Obituary
Mary L. Turner Griffith Obituary(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral Services for Mary L. Turner Griffith, 88, of Butler will be held Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Griffith passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born on April 23, 1935 in Choctaw County, Alabama to Leroy and Effie Turner. Ms. Griffith was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Pruitt (Jake); daughter, Barbara Griffin (Melton); son, David Griffith; brother, Jerry Turner; sister, Dean Copeland; grandchildren, Laurie Roberts; Lisa Roberson; Crystal Tew (Bradley); Audie; Lisa Cook; Liz Allday; Crystal Sue Manley; David Wayne Griffith (Angela); numerous great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Griffith; parents, Leroy and Effie Turner; brother, Martin Turner; brother, J.L. Turner and daughter, Carol Sue Gilbert.

Pallbearers include John Brock, William Copeland, Bubba Wilson, Daniel Murray, Dewayne Hearn, and Eric Turner.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

