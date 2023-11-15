Merry Meridian Night Market slated for Thursday

People of Meridian, MS visit vendors at The Night Market
People of Meridian, MS visit vendors at The Night Market(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience and Earth’s Bounty have teamed up for another Night Market experience.

The event will take place in downtown Meridian at the Max courtyard Thursday evening. Night Market will feature artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, drinks, children’s activities and live music and is free and open to the public.

”It’s just a different mix of people and a different group of vendors,” said Craig Wilkes, from the Community Development Department of the City of Meridian. “We mix fine arts and fine craft in with our regular Earth’s Bounty vendors. It’s almost like a farmer’s market with art and fine jewelry. It’s an interesting experience and it takes place at night which is another interesting thing to do for a farmers market.”

Activities go from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the MAX. This is the fifth year for the Night Market and the 13th year for Earth’s Bounty.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot off 24th Street in Meridian Tuesday morning.
MPD investigates shooting death
Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of...
Meridian man pleads guilty to armed robberies
Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Brooke Sibley
Newton County appoints new superintendent for next school year
Reginald Franklin, 53, of Meridian, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of a...
Franklin sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2023
Detective Chanetta Stevens said an incident happened and an individual was taken to the...
22nd Avenue bridge closed briefly Wednesday morning
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, talks with Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett,...
When it comes to football coaches, the SEC just means more impatience; 2 coaches fired already
Stormy Langley was reported missing by a family member.
Jones County officials seek public’s help locating 18-year-old girl