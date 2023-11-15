More liquid sunshine for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Finally, our area has received some good soaking rain. This rain is affiliated with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and an upper level disturbance, and it’ll continue into our Wednesday. Rain (or liquid sunshine), is likely early Wednesday morning. However, as the day goes on, the rain will taper off into scattered showers. So, there will be less of a rain coverage for the 2nd half of the day.

The previously mentioned Gulf Low will remain in the Gulf through Thursday, and it’ll keep a few showers in our forecast until then. Also, don’t expect much of any sunshine until this weekend because those clouds will be stubborn. Rainfall estimates (in total) with this system through Thursday morning could range anywhere between .5″-2 inches (locally up to 3″)...and our ground is grateful for every drop.

Temps will suffer for Wednesday as clouds & rain cooled air will keep highs in the upper 50s. It’ll be a little warmer by Thursday with low 60s, but it’ll warm back up closer to average (upper 60s) by Friday and the weekend as the sunshine returns.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to monitoring the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical cyclone development. However, southwesterly shear (change of wind & direction with height) is closing the window for this disturbance to form. Regardless, squally weather will bring impacts to Jamaica and parts of Cuba and Hispaniola in the coming days. It’s no threat to our area.

Forecast models are hinting that a low could develop off the SE Coast (near the Bahamas) by the end of the week, but shear is also limiting this potential. Although this system has a low chance for being tropical, it could become a Nor’easter down the line. So, it’s definitely one for the Northeastern U.S. to monitor.

