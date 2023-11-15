New camera technology presented to Meridian City Council during work session.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held a work session on Tuesday morning.

One of the topics discussed was a new approach to community policing for the Meridian Police Department.

Vincent Grizzell, the Jackson Police Deputy Chief, and Tarrien Williams, a Strategic Technology Consultant with the IT company Pileum, presented information and a demonstration of a new camera system called Fusus RTCC.

This new system includes video integration, real-time alerts, crime mapping capabilities, case management, and much more.

“What Fusus does is a proactive policing platform that uses AI and what we’re able to do is run the suspect color of clothing, their vehicle license plate tags to help give that data to the policeman to solve this crime much faster than the traditional way they used to. It allows a true collective platform to allow police, houses of worship, and businesses to be able to share video in one platform to help them solve crimes much faster,” said Williams.

Romande Walker, City Councilwoman of Ward 4, shares some of the benefits for business owners in the city if they choose to participate.

“This real-time camera system from Jackson will only cost each individual $250 and a one-time fee. Our business will be able to tap into it and they’ll be able to show what’s actually happening at the time of the crime. And, I thought it was amazing. They were detailed. They showed us also where you’ll be able to all the officers would be able to tap into a crime that’s in action. And I thought that was amazing,” said Councilwoman Walker.

The Meridian Police Department will give the company some data to formulate a proposal with pricing information to be given to the city council at a later date.

