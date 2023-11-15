St. Jude Children’s Hospital Bike-A-Thon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s time for the annual Bike-A-Thon fundraiser to support St. Jude Children’s hospital.

The Bike-A-Thon is this Saturday, November 18 at Cross Farms at the Cross Center in Scooba.

“We just want you to come on out. Everybody is welcome. As we know, St. Jude is so important to our communities because not only do they take care of our children who are in need, they also support the families at their most critical time, said Adrian Cross Phillips, Parent and Community Engagement Specialist. “So if you’re interested in coming out please come.”

This is an event the whole family can enjoy and all bikes and tricycles are welcome.

There will also be food and beverage vendors available. Vendors and food trucks are welcome to attend. There is no fee to set up.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information call: 601-616-9695.

