Vernon Paul Biglane Obituary(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Vernon Paul Biglane passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home in Livingston. He was born on March 15, 1941 to Carson Earl Biglane, Sr. and Pearl Ivy Biglane in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mr. Biglane was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was a retired Network Administrator.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Diane Craven Biglane; son, Mason Biglane (Melissa); son, Glynn Biglane; son, Paul Biglane (Savannah); grandchildren, Maddie Biglane; Parker Biglane; Derrick Biglane; Brady Biglane; Maddox Biglane; and Megan Noble (Joel); six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Biglane.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carson Earl Biglane, Sr. and Pearl Ivy Biglane; brother, Carson Biglane, Jr.; brother, Billy Biglane; brother, Kenny Biglane and grandson, Andrew Biglane.

A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Livingston, Alabama.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

