Winning $100K Powerball sold at Petal gas station

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a...
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a Powerball ticket after buying it from Dandy Dan’s #532 in Petal.(Mississippi Lottery Corporation)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One person just got $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket in the Pine Belt.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday that a player won $100,000 on a Powerball ticket after buying it from Dandy Dan’s #532 in Petal.

According to MLC, the player spent an additional dollar for the Power Play option, which doubled their winnings. If they had not bought the extra option, the player would’ve walked away with $50,000.

