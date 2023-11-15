Woman celebrating 101st birthday says her biggest piece of advice is to love everyone

Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this week with friends and family in Ohio. (Source: WTAP)
By Laura Bowen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered to make the day special for Althea Southwick.

The 101-year-old said she was lucky to be a part of such a wonderful group of people.

“They are very special. Everyone made me feel so happy,” Southwick said.

She said her secret to a long life is smiling at everyone.

Southwick also said her biggest piece of life advice is to love everyone.

Her daughter said that her mother at 101 remains very adventurous.

Southwick went parasailing in Mexico for her 91st birthday with plans on doing it again.

Copyright 2023 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot off 24th Street in Meridian Tuesday morning.
MPD investigates shooting death
Matthew Byrd, 42, of Meridian, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of...
Meridian man pleads guilty to armed robberies
Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Brooke Sibley
Newton County appoints new superintendent for next school year
Reginald Franklin, 53, of Meridian, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of a...
Franklin sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

Latest News

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for...
6-year-old dies 2 months after neighbor allegedly beat him with baseball bat
People of Meridian, MS visit vendors at The Night Market
Merry Meridian Night Market slated for Thursday
A pest control company is offering a homeowner $2,500 to infest their house with cockroaches.
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 15, 2023
FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is...
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time