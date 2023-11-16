Board members meet Thursday about ‘specific position’ at JSU, decision anticipated soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who will be the next president of Jackson State University?

It’s a question that many people are hoping will be answered soon.

Institutions of Higher Learning, the governing board of Mississippi’s eight public universities, met in a special meeting Thursday.

Topping the four-item executive session agenda was a “discussion of employment of a person in a specific position at Jackson State University.”

Members met behind closed doors for over 90 minutes and WLBT crews heard cheers before the meeting ended, but board members left without saying a word.

Multiple board members told WLBT to expect a press release sometime Thursday evening, but no details were offered about what information would be included.

Elayne Hayes Anthony assumed the role of acting President, March 2, after the Jackson State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee and the Faculty Senate put former President Thomas K. Hudson on administrative leave.

The IHL Board is not expected to meet again until January of next year.

