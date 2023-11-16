City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Brad Dean
|1990
|Disorderly Conduct
|Jennifer Guy
|1959
|Shoplifting
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence was found to support the calls.
