City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharge
Brad Dean1990Disorderly Conduct
Jennifer Guy1959Shoplifting
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence was found to support the calls.

