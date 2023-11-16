Cloudy skies are moving out and the sunshine is moving in

Sneak peek into the weekend
Sneak peek into the weekend
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A few showers are possible to start the morning but rain is set to clear by lunchtime. Partly cloudy skies will be the view and highs are in the 60s. Winds are still gusty up tp 20mph and winds speeds up to 10mph.

Light showers will return Friday and a low cloud deck brings fog to start your early morning commute also. Dealing with less chances for rain or mist for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are on the way Saturday and Sunday. Take advantage of the rain free conditions because rain is set to pick up late Sunday into Monday.

Monday is looking to bring stormy conditions to our area, so download the free WTOK Weather App to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe and have a lovely Thursday!

