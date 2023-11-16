Craig Houston wins Laud. Co. District 2 Supervisor race

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Election Commission has certified the results of the Nov. 7 election.

The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican Wayman Newell by a margin of only 27 votes. Houston had 1,653 votes, or 50.38%, in official returns to Newell’s 1,626 votes.

Voter turnout in Lauderdale County was 44.37%.

The results of all the races on the ballot appear below:

