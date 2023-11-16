Craig Houston wins Laud. Co. District 2 Supervisor race

The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican...
The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican Wayman Newell.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Election Commission has certified the results of the Nov. 7 election.

The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican Wayman Newell by a margin of only 27 votes. Houston had 1,653 votes, or 50.38%, in official returns to Newell’s 1,626 votes.

Voter turnout in Lauderdale County was 44.37%.

The results of all the races on the ballot appear below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A log truck wreck in Neshoba County claimed the life of the driver Wednesday morning.
Log truck crash claims life in Neshoba County
An 84-year-old woman in Alabama will soon be forced to pack her things and leave the house she...
84-year-old woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Bridge closed
22nd Avenue bridge closed briefly Wednesday morning
Video circulating on social media appears to show an officer strike a woman multiple times...
‘Not easy to watch’: Police respond to viral video of officer hitting woman

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 16, 2023
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2023
Sneak peek into the weekend
Cloudy skies are moving out and the sunshine is moving in
Berlin edges Hodge in Jones County sheriff's race.
Final numbers: Berlin tops Hodge in narrow JCSD race