New President named for Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the 13th President of Jackson State University by voting to name Dr. Marcus L. Thompson as President during its Thursday meeting in Jackson. The appointment is effective Nov. 27.

A news release from the Board cited Thompson’s more than 20 years of leadership experience in early childhood, K-12 education and higher education. Thompson has been the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrative Officer of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning for over a decade, responsible for overseeing IHL staff. In this role, all senior-level leaders report to him, and he manages all facets of day-to-day operations of the agency, including IHL Board relations, communications, legislation, technology, data management, and facilities.

“The Board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State University.”

Thompson is a liaison between the IHL Commissioner’s Office; the IHL Board of Trustees; and Mississippi’s eight public universities – Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I’m very honored to be named President of Jackson State University because I believe in its mission, purpose and most of all, the outstanding faculty, staff, alumni and students who embody our school’s motto of challenging minds, changing lives. I look forward to working closely with all of them to develop a consensus about strategic goals and objectives we can achieve by working together.”

The Board said Thompson is a former educator and administrator, serving private schools and public schools in the Jackson Public School District and the Copiah County School District, where he enjoyed and excelled at one-on-one student interactions the classroom provided. He has held endorsements to teach elementary education and licenses to teach English, history, mathematics, and Spanish. He ultimately left the classroom and joined the Mississippi Department of Education to have a broader impact on students across the state. At MDE, he became Chief of Staff and Assistant to the State Superintendent of Education. His appointment met with the approval of the JSU Alumni Association.

“We are appreciative of the time and energy the IHL Board and search committee put into this presidential search. The JSUNAA will support Dr. Thompson and his administration. We are hopeful that he will be a capable administrator with the ability to bring stakeholders together to achieve common goals. His leadership and vision to secure resources, philanthropic support and business partnerships for JSU will be key and a catalyst for the growth and continued success of the university.”

Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish and a Master’s degree in Education from Mississippi College. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Jackson State University in urban higher education.

