Meridian & Lauderdale County Good Citizen Clean-up Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and Lauderdale County Good Citizen Clean-up Day is happening on Saturday November 18th.

From 9 am to 12 pm you can get involved and make our community a cleaner and more beautiful place to live by picking up your litter and bringing it to specified locations around Meridian and Lauderdale County.

Community development assistant, Craig Wilkes, says that a clean community is a healthy community, but right now we’re not a healthy community.

“We just have a lot of debris. There’s a lot of education that needs to happen with individuals about litter. You know what? What, you know how you can and cannot dispose of certain things. So this is just a community building activity. I think it’s really critical and we’re hoping this is the first one of four per year. Every season we’ll organize an event and we and we pick different areas. You know, based on need. And like I said, you can also pick your own neighborhood because your own neighborhood is your own community.” said Wilkes

Wilkes says they hope to make this the first of four per year as they look to do a clean-up day one time per season.

At noon after all the cleaning is done, there will be an after clean-up party at Highland Park and everyone is welcome.

The next clean-up day is scheduled for March of 2024 where they will look to double their efforts and pick up two tons of trash.

Drop off locations are listed below:

People in Ward 1:

36th St. down to North Hills St. and 35th Ave. to North Hills St.

Residents in Ward 3:

Royal Rd. at State Blvd. and Highland Baptist Church on 27th St.

Residents of Ward 4:

26th Ave. up 7th St. to Rose Hill Cemetery, Merrehope, or a location of your choosing.

For resident of Ward 5:

Walmart South, B street all the way down to 3rd Ave, 15th street, and 25th Ave.

Call Craig Wilkes at 601-485-1998 to register and then collect your orange trash bag.

