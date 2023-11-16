Mississippi Partial Statewide Burn Ban lifted

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The drought levels in our area are not seeing much improvement this week. However, Governor Tate Reeves has lifted the partial statewide burn ban for many counties across the Magnolia State.

The only counties still under a burn ban in our viewing area are Kemper, Neshoba, and Noxubee counties.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Greg Chatham still urges the public to be cautious when burning because of the lack of rain in the forecast.

“I very much encourage people to burn responsibly and make sure you have enough time to complete the task at hand. The excuse we always hear is we thought it was out. Wet it, stern it up, wet it, stern it up you know cause a lot of times, especially if you put a fire out with water, with the wind blowing it all it dries out and it’s still burning underneath. It will rekindle sometimes even a day, day and a half later that same fire will come back to life,” said Chatham.

Chatham said the fire coordinator in each county can reinstate the burn ban in their county if necessary.

He encourages residents to keep a check on the burn ban notices in their area by visiting the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website.

