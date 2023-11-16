Mrs. Robin M. Davis Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mrs. Robin Marie Davis, 65, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Hospital. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born May 7, 1958, in Pensacola, Florida.

Robin was an amazing woman, wife, and mother, who loved with all her heart and would always quickly make friends. She was passionate about animals and spent many hours at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. When she was not rescuing animals, she was crocheting. As a native of Florida, she loved flamingos. Robin is going to be greatly missed by all those whose lives she has touched.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; children, Sara; Raven; Robert; and David; and 7 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her mother, Sara Marie Duncan; mother-in-law, Katie Davis; and grandson, Jonathan Denicola.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU Nurses at Ochsner Rush for their compassionate loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, Marion, Mississippi 39342.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.