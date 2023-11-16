Newton Chamber of Commerce selects new Executive Director, Ashley Massey

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton has chosen a new executive director at the Newton Chamber of Commerce.

After three years, Nena Hammond is stepping down from the position.

Newton County native Ashley Massey recently started as Executive Director.

Massey said she’s looking forward to connecting with the community and promoting the City of Newton.

“My goal right now is to obviously just build on the successes that Miss Nena has had with the communities in the chamber. My priority right now, my very number one goal is to start building relationships with our current chamber members, with the community, individuals in the community, and businesses in the community and surrounding areas,” said Massey.

Massey encourages the public to visit Newton and to always shop locally.

