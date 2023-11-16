Some changes to garbage pickup next week in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said some garbage pickup routes will be changed during the week of Thanksgiving.

All routes Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 20-22) will run on the regular schedule. There will be no pickup on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday’s route will be picked up Friday. Friday’s route will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 25.

