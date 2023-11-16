Sue “Frog” Reeves Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Family of Mrs. Sue “Frog” Reeves will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral. A Private Family Interment will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Reeves, 54, of Meridian, died Monday, November 13, 2023 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Frog, as she was known by those who loved her, worked for over 12 years with the City of Meridian Animal Control Division. She loved caring for all animals and enjoyed working with them.

Mrs. Sue is survived by her husband, Stanley “Peabody” Reeves; children, Crystal Gauerke and Devin Stafford; Fifteen grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Reeves is preceded in death by her parents Henry Ivey and Carolyn Greer.

The Reeves Family suggest donations be made as donations to Roadside Rescue Network in Meridian in lieu of flowers.

