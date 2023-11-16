Sun lovers, we’ll get more of it in the coming days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve been stuck under clouds all week, but those clouds did bring us some much needed rainfall. Sadly, we didn’t get nearly enough rain, but our ground is happy with the little rain it received. The area of low pressure that brought us the lighter showers will gradually drift into the southern Gulf as it fizzle out. So, our rain chances will fizzle out for Thursday...aside from early AM spotty showers.

Clouds will remain stubborn Thursday morning, but we’re hoping for our first glimpse of the sun for the week by the afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonable upper 60s. Friday, we should have some sunshine peeking through the clouds...but clouds will gradually take over the sky ahead of a weak cold front that’ll fizzle out as it approaches our area. Isolated shower will be possible Friday afternoon / evening, and highs will reach the low 70s.

Sun lovers, the weekend should bring us a good dose of sunshine! We’re expecting a mix of sun & clouds both weekend days with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. So, after a damp/dreary week, it looks like the weekend won’t disappoint.

Next week, forecast models are generally agreeing that a strong cold front will cross our area Monday night into early Tuesday. It’ll bring our next good chance for showers & thunderstorms, and it’ll bring a dose of much colder air. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. For now, Thanksgiving looks dry and colder with highs either in the upper 50s to low 60s. As it gets closer, we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast.

