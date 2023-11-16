Ward Calhoun talk about his plans as Sheriff of Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On November 7th, the voters in Lauderdale County elected Ward Calhoun to be their next Sheriff.

Ward Calhoun won the vote with 74%, beating out his opponent, Gerald Johnson, who won 26% of the vote.

Calhoun has been part of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for over 30 years, serving in the role of Chief Deputy since 2005.

Throughout the campaign, he spoke about making sure the department maintains the accreditation that it earned back in 2007.

Ward is also looking forward to growing the department to better serve its community.

“So we will continue to try to bring new people in. One of the things I talked about in the campaign is, you know, it’s something we got to work at. And so we’re working at that. We got a new some new things that are fixing to come out in the coming weeks that we’ll be talking about. And so just looking forward to start the new year off, and I’m looking forward to celebrating Sheriff Sollie and all of his accomplishments during his time here as our Sheriff,” said Calhoun

Ward Calhoun will take office in January of 2024.

