Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is lifting the ‘No Burn’ order in 33 counties in the southern half of the state, effective Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, these counties will drop back to a Fire Alert.

The AFC says in those counties, burn permits will be issued to certified prescribed burn managers only. These counties include Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee. The 34 counties in the northern half of the state remain under the ‘No Burn’ order issued by Governor Ivey on Nov 9.

See the map below to see which counties are directly impacted.

“The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since Oct. 1, there have been 727 wildfires consuming more than 7,770 acres across Alabama. With the ‘No Burn’ order in place over the last nine days, 53 wildfires have burned approximately 200 acres of land in the state.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

