ECCC collaborates with Mississippi Highway Patrol for a new program

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College announced a collaboration with the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 2pm today for a Preferred Candidate Program.

Details about the benefits of joining the program, as well as a presentation of the program’s newest members were shared at a news conference at the campus in Decatur.

“This is a great opportunity for students, number one to be a part of the career and technical education process where we try to train students to be able to be crew ready at the end of their time here in the partnership with the Highway Patrol is a a great partnership. It’s a no brainer because the students here are able to get the direct training they need to be able to get that career path that they so desire.” said the director of career and technical education at ECCC, Cody Spencer.

The new program is for students interested in criminal justice and students are required to take at least one class on the subject. Students are also required to maintain at least a 2.0 GPA to participate.

