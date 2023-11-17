FIRST ALERT: Possible severe storms by early next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We finally saw the sun for a little while on Thursday, but clouds will dominate the sky again for Friday ahead of a weak approaching cold front. There’s the potential to start the day with dense fog or a stubborn low cloud deck, then the afternoon brings a chance for hit & miss showers as the weak boundary moves by. Even with the clouds, highs should be able to reach around 70 degrees ahead of the front.

Behind the front, the skies clear just in time for the weekend. So, plan for a sun-filled day on Saturday with highs still hovering near 70 degrees. However, colder air will settle in by Sunday morning...with lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday afternoon, expect 70s with increasing clouds & isolated evening showers as a warm front lifts north.

FIRST ALERT

Monday into Tuesday morning, the previously mentioned warm front will be affiliated with an area of low pressure that’ll be moving into our area. The atmosphere will be warm with some instability, and there will be a lot of wind energy. This will be an environment that could support severe storms, so it’s important that you stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Behind this system, temps fall out of the 70s into the low-mid 60s for highs by Midweek. Mornings become chilly again with upper 30s possible by Thanksgiving morning. Thanksgiving Day still looks dry with highs staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.