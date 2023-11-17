FIRST ALERT: Severe storm move in early next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you have been enjoying the wacky weather this week because we are in store for a nice weekend before severe weather comes back into the picture.

This weekend we will see temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s with no real chance of rain so any plans to enjoy some college football or anything in between you are good to go. This weekend looks to be peaceful but as everyone knows the fall severe weather season is upon us as we look to see more severe weather on Monday into Tuesday.

We are currently at a slight risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather on Monday with the potential for severe storms being very closely monitored by Storm Team 11 we should know the exact timing as we get to the end of the weekend. As of right now models are showing it coming in late afternoon into the overnight hours with the main threats being Damaging winds, Hail, and even a possible Tornado. The event is still days away so don’t put your eggs all in this forecast because it will change as we get closer to the day, but this gives us a good rough timeframe and a rough idea of the severity.

Please review your tornado safety plan just in case you get caught in a situation, BE PREPARED NOT SCARED!

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is B-lining toward the island of Cuba and will bring heavy rains to much of the Caribbean in the coming days before heading on out to sea.

The next named storm will be named Vince.

