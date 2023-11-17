First Alert: Severe storms possible for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Clouds and scattered showers return picking up by our Friday afternoon and lasting through the night. A weak cold front will swing through bringing that very small chance of rainfall, it will still be a great night for Friday Night Lights as most teams across our area are suiting up for the playoffs.

The cold front will also drop overnight lows into the upper 30s for Saturday. Rain clears for the weekend, and high pressure builds in setting us up for mostly sunny skies and warmer highs. Temps will be in the low 70s into early next week. Severe storms are possible by early next week. Monday brings the next chance for severe weather as we get ready for the next round of severe storms heading into our area.

We are still days out from when the storms are expected to bringing threatening weather, so it is important to stay updated stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the weekend, you can download the FREE WTOK App for daily updates. Have a fabulous Friday and an even better weekend.

