Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A former art teacher at Water Valley High School is free on bond after her arrest over an accusation she sent inappropriate pictures of herself to a student while employed at the school.

Prosecutors charged Emily Swinkowski, 27, with enticement of a child and child exploitation.

District Attorney Jay Hale said police started investigating several weeks ago after the allegation arose that she sent the photos to a 16-year-old student.

Hale added another student found out what happened and informed the principal, who got police involved.

Swinkowski resigned and turned herself in to police last Monday. A judge set her bond that same day at $50,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
A log truck wreck in Neshoba County claimed the life of the driver Wednesday morning.
Log truck crash claims life in Neshoba County
The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican...
Craig Houston wins Laud. Co. District 2 Supervisor race
Mark with Dothan Police Officers (l-r) Chris Watson, Jimmy Watkins, and William Taylor in a...
How police sent a “suspicious” teen with a broken rake to the Peanut Festival
Dr. Marcus L. Thompson
New President named for Jackson State University

Latest News

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 17, 2023
Two Mississippi Golf Courses receive “Distinguished Golf Destinations” Awards