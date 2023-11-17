Man dies from injuries in Marengo Co. crash

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A one-car crash late Thursday afternoon killed a Uniontown man.

Dewayne L. Harris, 43, was critically injured when the 2008 Dodge Ram he was driving left the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Harris was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, where he died.

The crash happened on Highway 25 near the 31 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Faunsdale.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

