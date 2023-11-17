Marion Police Foundation donates school supplies to local school

By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Giving back to the community is something the Marion Police Foundation does in many ways, whether it’s through their service to the town of Marion or by giving toys to kids at Christmas.

Thursday, the foundation visited Northeast Elementary, bringing with them hundreds of school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, and so much more.

Supplies like these go a long way for these students, and the Marion Police Foundation is excited to help these students out.

“Marion Police is community police and of course we feel like education is number one in our block. We’ve all been here before going through elementary school, and middle school and it’s still our job to come and help with everything we can with these schools and to help the kids get through it,” said Marion Police Chief Randall Davis.

The foundation is always accepting donations, so it is always able to give back to the community it serves.

To donate items, visit Marion Town Hall.

