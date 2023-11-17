New way to find out about local events happening in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Events are happening all the time in downtown Meridian and Meridian Main Street, and the EMBDC wants to make sure everyone in the community knows what’s going on.

These organizations have created a text line where you at home can receive updates about the who, what, when, where, and why about all of the local happenings.

To sign up, all you have to do is text “DOWNTOWNMERIDIAN” to 601-751-7828.

By following those steps you are signed up for the reminders.

”It’s a text reminder. We don’t want to overwhelm anyone we try to send it out once a week. Just to remind them of the events going on for that week. Well, you can never over-communicate, and so that was one of the things people kept saying, hey, I never know what is happening. You might have to go search for it, but this is just another avenue of communicating with the public,” said Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock.

This service is free. Once you join, there will not be a confirmation text message. The first message you receive will be about the next week’s events

