Potential Tropical Cyclone #22 threatens several areas in the tropics
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
The disturbance in the Caribbean that we’ve been monitoring for a long while is now called Potential Tropical Cyclone #22. It’s not fully tropical yet, but it is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves towards Jamaica and eventually the Bahamas. The next name up is Vince, and it’s no threat to the U.S.
