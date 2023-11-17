Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has charged a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night in DeKalb.

Deputies were called to a shooting at DeVille Apartments.

The victim, who was later identified as Gregory Cortez Trosclair, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, but later died at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Sheriff James Moore said the investigation identified Macunte Joquez Turner as the suspect. He said in a news release that Turner ran at Trosclair carrying a gun and fired several times when Trosclair was about a foot away.

Turner was located about 11:30 p.m. and arrested. His bond was set at $200,000.

