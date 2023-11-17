Two Mississippi Golf Courses receive “Distinguished Golf Destinations” Awards

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - Only 160 golf clubs around the world have received “Distinguished Golf Destinations” awards, and now, two Mississippi golf clubs joined that group.

In 1988, Old Waverly Golf Club was founded by George and Marcia Bryan, whose ultimate goal was to bring a world-class golf destination to the state of Mississippi.

Mossy Oak, located across the street from Old Waverly, was designed by Gil Hanse and opened in 2016.

After all these years, the Bryan Family’s desire to deliver an amazing golf experience in Mississippi has paid off.

“Days like today, you think, ‘Yes, it’s paid off,’ but when we first started, we thought we were a little bit crazy. Through the years, we just stayed at it and stayed at it.” Club owner Marcia Bryan said.

The two clubs are now the only golf clubs in the state of Mississippi to receive the prestigious awards.

“You wouldn’t think that there would be two world-class courses in this small town and in Mississippi,” Director of Distinguished Gold Destinations, Gordon Welch, said.

These awards, however, are not just about the golf courses themselves.

“These golf courses are fabulous. The staff and the team that operates the golf courses of what truly makes it a distinguished golf destination,” Welch added.

Even after receiving the awards, the golf clubs will continue to honor the legacy of George Bryan by bringing world-class golf atmospheres to Mississippi.

“We’re going to continue to carry on Mr. Brian’s legacy... And the Bryan family’s. Every year it’s getting better, so we’re going to continue to do that. You know, if you strive for the best, the rest of it will come, right? So that’s what we’re doing,” General Manager, Engin “Mr. T” Tuncay, said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.