Woman accused of assaulting children at daycare in Senatobia, police say

Senatobia, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department has arrested a woman they say assaulted children at a daycare.

On November 15, the Senatobia Police Department was contacted by the State Department of Health regarding a complaint that made its way to their office.

The complaint was that a child was assaulted by an employee of Peek-A-Boo Playschool located on Norfleet Drive in Senatobia, MS.

The employee named was Amye Durham.

On November 16, investigators from the Department of Health with the Senatobia Police Department discussed the allegation.

Officers learned that there were two separate incidents with two separate children.

After further investigation, two warrants were issued for Durham’s arrest.

Amye Durham was arrested and booked on two counts of simple assault

Durham was also transported to the Tate County Jail with a $1,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.