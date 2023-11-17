Woman accused of assaulting children at daycare in Senatobia, police say

Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say
Daycare worker arrested for possible assault, police say(Senatobia Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Senatobia, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department has arrested a woman they say assaulted children at a daycare.

On November 15, the Senatobia Police Department was contacted by the State Department of Health regarding a complaint that made its way to their office.

The complaint was that a child was assaulted by an employee of Peek-A-Boo Playschool located on Norfleet Drive in Senatobia, MS.

The employee named was Amye Durham.

On November 16, investigators from the Department of Health with the Senatobia Police Department discussed the allegation.

Officers learned that there were two separate incidents with two separate children.

After further investigation, two warrants were issued for Durham’s arrest.

Amye Durham was arrested and booked on two counts of simple assault

Durham was also transported to the Tate County Jail with a $1,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
A log truck wreck in Neshoba County claimed the life of the driver Wednesday morning.
Log truck crash claims life in Neshoba County
The District 2 Supervisor race was won by Democrat Craig Houston over incumbent Republican...
Craig Houston wins Laud. Co. District 2 Supervisor race
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
Dr. Marcus L. Thompson
New President named for Jackson State University

Latest News

Please review your tornado safety plan just in case you get caught in a situation, BE PREPARED...
FIRST ALERT: Severe storm move in early next week
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties