East Central’s Miriam Prince signs letter of intent to play at Louisiana Monroe

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College held a signing Friday afternoon where women’s basketball’s Miriam Prince was celebrated for signing her letter of intent with the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Prince, a 5′8, versatile freshman guard, has been one of the team’s biggest assets in the young season.

She averages 12.8 points per game (2nd) as well as the second highest amount of playing time through five games.

Prince came to East Central out of Leake Academy, where she aided the girls basketball team to three 5A State Championships and an Overall MAIS Championship. She was also named 5A player of the year, and a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“We work really hard in practice, and it’s been translating to games. I am sad to leave, but I’m excited that I found a home after this home,” Prince said.

