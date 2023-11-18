FIRST ALERT: Storms Monday night into Tuesday could be severe

Severe weather is on the horizon though as we are eyeing our first severe system of the fall...
Severe weather is on the horizon though as we are eyeing our first severe system of the fall severe weather season.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you’re enjoying the warm windy day that is happening across much of the southeast as we look forward to beautiful weather for the weekend.

Severe weather is on the horizon though as we are eyeing our first severe system of the fall severe weather season. We are currently at a slight risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather on Monday night into Tuesday with the potential for severe storms being very closely monitored by Storm Team 11 we should know the exact timing as we get to the end of the weekend. with the main threats being Damaging winds, Hail, and even a possible Tornado. The event is still days away and it will change as we get closer to the day, but this gives us a good rough timeframe and a rough idea of the severity.

Please review your tornado safety plan just in case you get caught in a situation, BE PREPARED NOT SCARED!

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is B-lining away from the island of Cuba and has brought heavy rains to much of the Caribbean in the past couple days before heading on out to sea.

The next named storm will be named Vince.

