Local woman reunited with her missing horse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman had an unfortunate accident Thursday while riding at Bonita Lakes. She was thrown and her horse ran away.

The horse’s owner, Kathy Rickles, and others conducted a search for the animal.

Luckily, the animal was found Friday near the lake by Bradley Anthony and Nathan Turnbow. The horse is apparently all right.

Kathy Rickles reunited with her horse, Ginger. (Brenda Seymour)

Rickles is happy to have her horse back and grateful to the people who helped make it happen.

Kathy Rickles' horse, Ginger, went missing at Bonita Lakes but was found Friday. (Brenda Seymour)

