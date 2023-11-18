Neshoba County road closed due to fire

Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire(Neshoba County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post made on Facebook by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire and poor visibility.

Fire crews are working to put out the fire.

Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route.

In addition, the Sheriff’s office asked that Neshoba County residents remember that a burn ban is still in effect in this county.

