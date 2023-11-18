Pearl River man pleads guilty to habitual domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River Community man has pleaded guilty to habitual domestic violence.

According to court documents and statements made in open court, Eric Shane Dan, 47, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, using his fist, struck his wife, causing a laceration to her face which required medical treatment. Dan was previously convicted of domestic assault on two previous occasions.

Dan is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Choctaw Police Department investigated the case.

